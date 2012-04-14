SHANGHAI, April 14 Germany's Nico Rosberg, driving a Mercedes, took the first pole position of his Formula One career at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

His team mate, seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, will start alongside on the front row after qualifying third. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who was second fastest, has a five place grid penalty.

The pole was the first for Mercedes with their own team since Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1955 Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes left the sport that same year and returned under their own name in 2010.

Rosberg's pole came in his 111th race in the sport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)