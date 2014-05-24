MONACO May 24 Germany's Nico Rosberg took pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix for the second year running on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualifying in second place.

Hamilton, winner of the last four races, had never been on pole in Monaco and missed a golden chance after Rosberg blew his final flying lap and skidded down the escape road at Mirabeau.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will start in third place for Red Bull with quadruple world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel alongside on the second row.

The Ferrari pairing of Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen filled the third row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)