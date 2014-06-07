MONTREAL, June 7 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, with team mate and closest rival Lewis Hamilton having to settle for second place on the grid.

The pole was the seventh in seven races for the sport's dominant team who have won every grand prix this season and occupied first and second places in five races.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, last year's race winner at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, will line up third on the starting grid. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)