SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The first free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed on Friday after track officials were forced to carry out urgent repairs to the Marina Bay Circuit.

The 90-minute session, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m (1000 GMT), was put back 30 minutes as the kerbs on turns three and 14 were removed and the drivers informed that they would be able to cross the white lines out of those corners.

The second free practice session for the season's only night race will start at 9.30 p.m as scheduled.

(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by xxxxx; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more motor racing click on