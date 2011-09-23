Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
* Track repairs delay action for 30 minutes
* First session cut to one hour from 90 minutes
(adds detail)
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The first free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed on Friday after track officials were forced to carry out urgent repairs on the Marina Bay Circuit.
The session, originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m (1000 GMT), was put back half an hour and reduced from 90 minutes to 60 after the kerbs on turns three and 14 were removed.
The drivers were informed that they would be able to cross the white lines out of those corners.
The second free practice session for the season's only night race will start at 9.30 p.m as scheduled.
(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more motor racing click on
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.