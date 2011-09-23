* Track repairs delay action for 30 minutes

* First session cut to one hour from 90 minutes

(adds detail)

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The first free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed on Friday after track officials were forced to carry out urgent repairs on the Marina Bay Circuit.

The session, originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m (1000 GMT), was put back half an hour and reduced from 90 minutes to 60 after the kerbs on turns three and 14 were removed.

The drivers were informed that they would be able to cross the white lines out of those corners.

The second free practice session for the season's only night race will start at 9.30 p.m as scheduled.

(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more motor racing click on