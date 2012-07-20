By Brian Homewood
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 Jenson Button was
fastest and his team mate Lewis Hamilton second as McLaren
dominated a rain-hit opening practice for the German Grand Prix
on Friday.
Intermittent showers made conditions tricky for the drivers
although the rain was nothing on the scale which caused chaos at
the British Grand Prix at Silverstone two weeks ago.
Valtteri Bottas crashed his Williams near the end of the
session, smashing into the barriers on corner 13 and emerging
unscathed to survey the damage.
Button set the best time of one minute 16.595 seconds early
in the session before the rain began while Hamilton, who will be
taking part in his 100th grand prix on Sunday, was 0.498 seconds
behind.
They were followed by world championship leader Fernando
Alonso of Ferrari and Mercedes' Michael Schumacher. However, the
conditions meant it was difficult to read anything significant
into the timings.
The German Grand Prix is seen as crucial to McLaren's season
after poor performances in the previous two races saw them slip
down the standings.
The session was the debut for the new version of the cars
following a series of upgrades.
The Red Bull pair made little impact with Sebastian Vettel
12th fastest and Mark Webber 20th.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)