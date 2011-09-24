By John O'Brien
| SINGAPORE, Sept 24
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Mark Webber kept Red Bull on
course for a 14th pole position in as many races this season
when he lapped fastest in final free practice for the Singapore
Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Australian lapped the floodlit 5.073-km Marina Bay
Circuit in one minute 46.081 seconds on a dry night in the
southeast Asian city-state.
McLaren's Jenson Button, who endured a miserable two
sessions on Friday, split the Red Bulls with a fastest lap just
0.027 seconds slower.
German Sebastian Vettel, who can become Formula One's
youngest double world champion this weekend with five rounds
still remaining, was third fastest in 1:46.345, a day after he
comfortably topped the timesheets in his Red Bull.
Vettel has converted 10 pole positions into eight wins this
season and will again be a favourite in Saturday's qualifying
session.
The 24-year-old was almost a second quicker than the field
for a majority of the 60-minute session when soft tyres were
used. The cars looked better matched when they switched to the
super-softs.
Two-time Singapore winner Fernando Alonso was
fourth-quickest in his Ferrari, while McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
was the only other driver to dip below 1:47 to round out the top
five places.
The Mercedes pair of Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher
finished sixth and seventh respectively, separated by just 0.006
seconds but well clear of Felipe Massa in the other Ferrari.
Vettel's soft tyres lasted 16 laps in practice on Friday
with almost no degradation and suppliers Pirelli expect a
majority of the teams to adopt a three-stop strategy for
Sunday's race.
