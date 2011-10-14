* Hamilton fastest overall in wet conditions
* Schumacher quickest in morning
By Alan Baldwin
YEONGAM, South Korea, Oct 14 Lewis Hamilton
aimed to end Red Bull's run of pole positions after leading
Jenson Button to a McLaren one-two in South Korea on Friday in
practice for his team's 700th Formula One race.
The 2008 world champion, who has been questioning his
performances after five straight races without a podium finish,
lapped a wet Yeongam circuit with a best time of one minute
50.828 seconds in the afternoon.
Red Bull, who have already won the drivers' title for the
second year running with 24-year-old German Sebastian Vettel,
have started every race this season on pole position.
Hamilton, who has not taken the top slot for more than a
year, hoped to end that on Saturday.
"It would be great to get the pole here tomorrow," he told
reporters. "On a Friday we don't know what they are doing so
today doesn't mean anything. But I think we are quick. I think
our car was good.
"Jenson showed in the last race that we can be very, very
competitive, so I have no doubt that we will be out to challenge
them. Whether or not we can outdo them in qualifying, which has
not been done all year, will be interesting."
Button, winner of the previous race in Japan and chasing his
sixth successive appearance on the podium, was 0.104 slower in
the second 90-minute session and struggled to get heat into his
car's front tyres.
The 2009 champion, whose style is notably smoother than his
more aggressively steering team mate, said there was a lot more
work to do.
RAIN MASTER
Mercedes Michael Schumacher lived up to his fame as a master
of wet conditions with the fastest time of 2:02.784 in the
opening session.
"Today was one of those Fridays where most of what you do is
race preparation, knowing that the conditions will probably be
totally different when it comes to Sunday," said the seven-times
champion.
Vettel, back on track for the first time since he became
Formula One's youngest double champion in Japan, was second and
third respectively in the sessions.
"For Saturday and Sunday the weather forecast is dry, so
whatever we learned today might not be worth a lot this
weekend," said the German.
"It's a tough track for tyres here, even though you have a
long straight."
Hamilton's time will have boosted his spirits after Button
was quicker in all three practice sessions in Japan.
The Briton told reporters earlier that he felt he had fallen
off "quite a steep cliff" since he last won in Germany in July.
Six drivers, including Button, did not set timed laps in the
morning as the rain fell steadily and made track conditions
treacherous.
Even Schumacher's sure touch failed him momentarily when he
skidded on to the grass at the pit-lane entry.
There were more spins and slides in the afternoon, with
Schumacher's team mate Nico Rosberg running wide braking into
the tight left-handed first corner and spearing into Jaime
Alguersuari's Toro Rosso as the Spaniard exited the pit lane.
The accident revived driver concern about the position of
the exit.
With the grandstand largely empty and conditions resembling
those on race day a year ago when the start had to be delayed,
the few fans venturing to the track some 320km south of Seoul
saw little action until after lunch.
Young French test driver Jean-Eric Vergne took part in
practice with Toro Rosso while Indians Narain Karthikeyan and
Karun Chandhok, both hoping to race in their home grand prix
this month, turned out for HRT and Team Lotus respectively.
