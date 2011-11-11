* Hamilton and Button set the pace in Friday practice
* Champion Vettel skids into barriers
(Adds quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
ABU DHABI, Nov 11 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
and Jenson Button dominated practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand
Prix on Friday while double world champion Sebastian Vettel
crunched into the barriers.
Vettel, returning to the Yas Marina circuit a year on from
becoming Formula One's youngest champion, skidded off at turn
one with more than half an hour remaining of the second floodlit
session.
The Red Bull driver, who has already wrapped up his second
title, got back out on track near the end of the 90 minutes but
was powerless to prevent Hamilton ending the day on top of the
timesheets with team mate Jenson Button second in a Friday sweep
for McLaren.
Hamilton's time of one minute 39.586 seconds was 0.199
faster than Button. The older Briton had been quickest in the
opening afternoon daylight session in 1:40.263.
"It was a really positive day for me," said Hamilton, who
has not enjoyed many of those this year.
"The car feels good, our long run pace doesn't feel too bad
and we seem to be quite competitive. The car feels a lot better
than it did in the last race."
Vettel's impact with the barriers was nothing to concern the
team too much, particularly as the 24-year-old has three times
this season crashed on Friday before taking pole position on
Saturday.
"I think I was too wide and too far on to the kerb, so I
lost the rear and couldn't catch the car anymore," said the
champion. "There wasn't much damage apart from the front wing."
Ferrari may have been more troubled when Fernando Alonso,
also a double champion, then went off at the same turn and
clouted the barriers with rather more force.
The Spaniard, who still ended up third fastest, also had a
spin in the opening practice.
Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber was second on the
Yas Marina timing screens in the first session but slipped to
fifth as the night fell.
UNFAMILIAR NAMES
Some less familiar names also enjoyed a moment in the
limelight in opening practice, with Robert Wickens the first
Canadian to appear on track in a grand prix weekend since 1997
champion Jacques Villeneuve departed the scene in 2006.
While Wickens replaced Belgian Jerome d'Ambrosio at Virgin
Racing for the first session, Frenchmen Jean-Eric Vergne and
Romain Grosjean took the wheel at Toro Rosso and Renault
respectively.
Wickens was 23rd out of the 24, half a second slower than
team mate Timo Glock but ahead of Rubens Barrichello who failed
to set a time after a problem halted his Williams.
Vergne was 11th on the timesheets, right up with Toro
Rosso's regular race driver Jaime Alguersuari, while GP2
champion Grosjean marked his return to the F1 cockpit with a
time quicker than Renault's Vitaly Petrov.
Vettel and Red Bull have already clinched this year's
championships but the German can still claim some Formula One
records.
If the champion takes pole position on Saturday he will
equal the record of 14 in a single season set by Britain's Nigel
Mansell in 1992.
If Vettel wins the penultimate race of the year on Sunday,
he will remain on track to equal Michael Schumacher's
unprecedented tally of 13 triumphs in a season.
The German said, however, that he was not thinking about
such milestones.
"It will be wrong to say that I want to beat this record or
that record if it is possible," he told reporters. "Then, you
are thinking of the record and how to break the record. And I
think you will fail if you think that way."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris and Sonia
Oxley; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)