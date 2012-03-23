By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23
Hamilton needed less than an hour of the first free practice
session for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday to show that he
will be one of the favourites for this weekend's race.
The 2008 world champion scorched to the fastest time of the
90-minute session on a glorious sunny morning south of the
Malaysian capital, clocking one minute, 38.021 seconds to beat
the rest of the field by more than half a second.
World champion Sebastian Vettel was second fastest with a
time of 1:38.535, marginally ahead of the Mercedes pair Nico
Rosberg and Michael Schumacher, who were separated by just 13
hundreths of a second.
The drivers used the session to gauge tyre degradation
around the demanding Sepang circuit and with times slowing by
around a second after 10 laps, pit stop strategy for Sunday's
race will be a key factor in determining the eventual winner.
McLaren locked up the front row in the season-opening race
in Melbourne last week, with Hamilton's team mate Jenson Button
going on to win comfortably, but the Briton had a far bumpier
ride in Malaysia on Friday morning.
The 2009 world champion, who won at the circuit in the same
year, struggled with an oil leak that limited his session to
just 15 laps in which he could only post the ninth-fasted time,
1.302 seconds behind his team mate.
Romain Grosjean proved his third place on the grid in
Australia was no fluke with another strong showing in his Lotus,
the Frenchman overcoming early problems with his rear wing to
clock the fifth-fastest time, 0.898 seconds off the pace.
Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber was sixth quickest,
a little over a second behind Hamilton, with former world
champion Kimi Raikkonen rounding out the top seven places in the
second Lotus.
Ferrari's early season woes continued as Felipe Massa,
fitted with a brand new chassis, could only manage the 13th
fastest time with team mate Fernando Alonso crawling around two
places further down the field.
Both cars were more than two seconds adrift of Hamilton.
HRT are in danger of missing out on Sunday's race as they
did last week with Narain Karthikeyan, who only managed eight
laps before stopping with a hydraulics failure, and Pedro de la
Rosa lapping more than seven seconds off the pace.
Both cars set times marginally outside than the 107 percent
time limit behind the leader that if they duplicated in
qualifying on Saturday would omit them from the grid.
