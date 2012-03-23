* McLaren and Mercedes vie for top places
* Bad day for Ferrari and Red Bull
* Button improves after morning problems
By John O'Brien
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23 McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton needed less than an hour of the first free practice
session for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday to show that he
will be the man to beat in this weekend's race.
The 2008 world champion scorched to the fastest time of the
90-minute session on a glorious sunny morning south of the
Malaysian capital, clocking one minute, 38.021 seconds to beat
the rest of the field by more than half a second.
As the afternoon forecast for heavy rain failed to
materialise, the Briton topped the timesheets again in a
marginally slower time with McLaren and Mercedes primed to
battle it out for pole as Red Bull and Ferrari struggled for
pace.
"The car's been quite good. Made some set-up changes which
I'm much happier with and now just focusing on the long run
pace," Hamilton told reporters. "I didn't get too many laps but
its definitely working - it feels good at the moment."
World champion Sebastian Vettel was second fastest in the
morning with a time of 1:38.535, just ahead of the Mercedes pair
Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher, who were separated by just
13 hundreths of a second.
However, Vettel complained over the team radio that his Red
Bull "was all over the place" as he toiled in the afternoon heat
and could only set the 10th fastest time, more than a second
behind Hamilton.
The drivers used both sessions to gauge tyre degradation
around the demanding Sepang circuit and with times slowing by
around a second after 10 laps, pit stop strategy for Sunday's
race will be a key factor in determining the eventual winner.
"Well this track obviously you've got two very long
straights so overtaking is probably a little bit more possible
than in the last race but still, starting from the front is a
much better position to be in and so that's what I'm going for,"
Hamilton added.
McLaren locked up the front row in the season-opening race
in Melbourne last week, with Hamilton's team mate Jenson Button
going on to win comfortably, but the Briton had a far bumpier
ride in the morning before picking up his pace later on.
The 2009 world champion, who won at the circuit in the same
year, struggled with an oil leak that limited his session to
just 15 laps in which he could only post the ninth-fasted time,
1.302 seconds behind his team mate.
With his McLaren patched up for the second 90-minute spell,
Button was third quickest, splitting Schumacher and Rosberg, who
were once again very well matched around the 5.543km circuit.
MASSA TROUBLES
Romain Grosjean proved his third place on the grid in
Australia was no fluke with another strong showing in his Lotus,
the Frenchman overcoming early problems with his rear wing to
clock the fifth-fastest time in the morning.
Toro Rosso's Daniel Ricciardo matched Grosjean's feat in the
latter session and will be delighted to have edged out Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso, who showed a marked improvement from his early
times but was still 0.719 seconds behind the leader.
Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber also looked far from
comfortable, finishing sixth and seventh respectively, while
Felipe Massa fared even worse in the Ferrari despite being
fitted with a new chassis for this week's race.
The team reported Alonso's car to be "better in the long
run" after improving from 15th to sixth but his Brazilian team
mate was 13th in the early session and dropped three places back
in the latter run.
"We need to concentrate on scoring points, as many points as
possible," Massa said.
"How many? We'll see how the car goes tomorrow in qualifying
and in the race as well. We don't have a very competitive car
but I hope we can be able to fight to score some points."
HRT had looked in danger of missing out on Sunday's race as
they did last week with Narain Karthikeyan, who only managed
seven laps before stopping with a hydraulics failure, and Pedro
de la Rosa lapping more than seven seconds off the pace.
Both cars set times marginally outside than the 107 percent
time limit behind the leader that if they were duplicated in
qualifying on Saturday, would omit them from the starting grid.
The pair improved enough to suggest qualification was
possible but the Indian driver ended the day in ignominious
fashion, spinning off the track on the last bend in the final
seconds of Friday's action.
