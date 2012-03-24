By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Nico Rosberg laid
down a marker ahead of qualifying in the third and final free
practice session for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, the
German lapping almost half a second quicker than his rivals.
In a session that started slowly on a damp track following a
late morning downpour, the Mercedes driver topped the timesheets
with a one minute, 36.877 lap as the leading drivers leapfrogged
each other with a flurry of late fast times.
The Red Bulls showed that their poor performance in Friday's
second session was a minor blip as world champion Sebastian
Vettel and team mate Mark Webber clocked the next fastest times
ahead of a resurgent Kimi Raikkonen.
Vettel finished 0.443 seconds behind Rosberg as the teams
opted to put the cars in qualifying mode after it took 28
minutes of the hour-long session before anyone completed a timed
lap.
Lewis Hamilton, who had dominated both of the Friday
practice sessions, was less fortunate a day later when the
Briton ran off into the gravel on his first timed lap and
returned to the pits with shredded tyres.
The 2008 world champion managed just one more quick lap in
the final 10 minutes but was still 0.899 seconds off the pace
set by Rosberg down in ninth place.
Raikkonen, fitted with a new gearbox that will cost him five
places on the starting grid, gave an indication that the Lotus
car will be competitive in Sunday's race, his form backed up by
team mate Romain Grosjean, who was just behind him in fifth.
Jenson Button, who won the season-opener in Melbourne last
week, was sixth fastest in the other McLaren, ahead of an
impressive Pastor Maldonado in a Williams and Michael
Schumacher's Mercedes.
Ferrari were again unable to keep pace with the leaders and
could struggle to make the latter stages of qualifying later on
Saturday as Fernando Alonso was only able to manage a 13th
fastest time, five places ahead of team mate Felipe Massa.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
