MANAMA, April 20 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton set
the pace in the first free practice session held at the Bahrain
Formula One circuit for more than two years on Friday.
Last year's race at Sakhir was cancelled after a bloody
crackdown on an anti-government uprising and human rights
activists have called on the glamour sport to cancel the event
again this year.
With tight security beyond the metal fences of the paddock,
and few spectators in the stands, drivers got down to business
on a circuit whose layout has been shortened since 2010 when
fans witnessed a boring race with little overtaking.
Hamilton, the 2008 champion who is leading the standings
after three successive third places, lapped with a best time of
one minute 33.572 seconds.
Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel was second on the
timing screens, 0.305 slower, with Force India's British driver
Paul Di Resta third.
Neither Hamilton, who started the first two races on pole
position, nor Vettel have won a race yet this season with three
different winners in the opening rounds.
Germany's Nico Rosberg, who took his first win at the 111th
attempt in China last weekend, was fourth fastest for his
Mercedes team with McLaren's Jenson Button fifth.
The Ferraris of Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Brazilian
Felipe Massa were 13th and 15th respectively.
