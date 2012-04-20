(Adds second session, quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 20 Nico Rosberg followed up his
first Formula One win with Mercedes with the fastest lap in
Friday practice for a Bahrain Grand Prix overshadowed by petrol
bombs and protests elsewhere in the Gulf kingdom.
The German, who took the first victory by a Mercedes works
team since 1955 at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, lapped the
desert Sakhir circuit in one minute 32.816 seconds in the
afternoon session.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the morning, when
Formula One cars took to the reconfigured track for the first
time in more than two years after last year's race was cancelled
following a bloody crackdown on an anti-government uprising.
Human rights activists and pro-democracy protesters have
called on the glamour sport to cancel the event again this year.
"That was a good start to the weekend," said Rosberg, a
winner after 110 unsuccessful attempts, while casting doubt on
how meaningful the times were. "The most important thing still
is to improve our race pace.
"The conditions are really tough out there so the race will
be quite demanding from the tyre perspective," added the German,
who was fourth before lunch.
Australian Mark Webber was second fastest for Red Bull in
the same session, ahead of team mate and double world champion
Sebastian Vettel.
The two drivers used different exhaust configurations in
China, with Vettel reverting to one used in pre-season testing
after finding an update not to his liking.
ICE RINK
"Regarding set-up, I think we got the answers in China that
we were looking for and that's helped us here," said the
24-year-old German, who was second on the morning timesheets.
"I think others are the favourites this weekend but we are
focusing on ourselves and pushing hard."
With tight security beyond the metal fences of the paddock,
and few spectators in the stands, drivers got down to business
on a circuit whose layout has been shortened since 2010 when
fans witnessed a boring race with little overtaking.
Hamilton, the 2008 champion who is leading the standings
after three successive third places, said looking after the
tyres was going to be the big challenge in the blazing
conditions.
"The temperatures keep on rising until it feels just like
driving on an ice-rink," he said, after finishing fourth in the
afternoon.
Neither Hamilton, who started the first two races on pole
position, nor Vettel have won a race yet this season with three
different winners in the opening rounds.
The Ferraris of Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Brazilian
Felipe Massa were 13th and 15th respectively in session one and
eighth and 12th in the second.
Force India's British driver Paul Di Resta was third
quickest in the morning but neither he nor his German team mate
Nico Hulkenberg took part in the afternoon due to safety
concerns.
The British based team, who allowed two members to go home
on Thursday after staff were caught in a petrol bomb incident as
they were driving back to their hotel, clearly wanted to ensure
staff were away from the track before nightfall.
"It's not necessarily a 'get home before dark' (situation),"
said deputy principal Bob Fernley. "We've had issues, as you all
know, with things and we have to make sure that the crew are
comfortable in the environment and that's what we're working on.
"But the crew are totally committed to delivering qualifying
and the race."
