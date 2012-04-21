By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 21
MANAMA, April 21 Nico Rosberg wrapped up
practice for the troubled Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix by
putting Mercedes on top of the timesheets in a dusty final
session at the Sakhir circuit on Saturday.
While security was tight on the roads leading south from the
capital Manama after another night of clashes between
teargas-firing police and petrol bomb-throwing protesters, it
was business as usual in the paddock as teams prepared for
qualifying.
German Rosberg, who suffered a bird strike on his helmet in
Friday's practice when he was again the fastest man on track,
lapped the reconfigured 5.412-kilometres layout with a best time
of one minute, 33.254 seconds.
In dusty and gusty conditions, with sandstorms blowing in
from nearby Saudi Arabia to the west, Red Bull's double champion
Sebastian Vettel was 0.147 seconds slower than his compatriot.
Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber was third fastest
ahead of McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes seven-times champion
Michael Schumacher and McLaren's Jenson Button.
The Ferrari pair of Spain's Fernando Alonso and Brazilian
Felipe Massa were 10th and 16th respectively.
Force India returned to the track after skipping Friday's
afternoon session due to security concerns following a scare on
Wednesday when team members were caught up in a petrol bomb
incident on the highway while heading back to their hotel in
central Manama.
The team decided on Friday to pack up early to avoid having
to travel after nightfall, despite Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone's offer to go with the mechanics at any time of the
evening and without any official escort.
Force India's British driver Paul Di Resta was 15th, after
lapping third fastest on Friday morning, and German team mate
Nico Hulkenberg 19th.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado's Williams had an unscheduled
gearbox change, meaning that he will take a five-place grid
penalty after qualifying.
The paddock, seemingly secure behind its electronic
turnstiles and metal fences with teams housed in solid
buildings, remained an oasis of calm in contrast to other parts
of the island.
An airport-style scanner has been installed at the circuit
entrance used by the media, with one reporter surprised on
Saturday to have a plastic bottle of water confiscated.
International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean
Todt also made an appearance in the paddock after a visit on
Friday by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman.
