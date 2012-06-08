* Hamilton fastest in both sessions
* Kovalainen, Senna crashes bring out red flags
(Adds second session, byline)
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, June 8 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
returned to the scene of his first Formula One victory on Friday
and put down an immediate marker with the quickest laps in
Canadian Grand Prix practice.
The 2008 world champion, a winner in Montreal in 2007 and
2010 but strangely without a triumph in this most unpredictable
of seasons, was fastest in both sessions at an overcast Circuit
Gilles Villeneuve.
The Briton set a best time of one minute 15.564 seconds in
the morning and improved on that slightly with a 1:15.259 in the
afternoon session that concluded just before torrential rain and
thunder swept across the city.
Hamilton is a strong favourite to become the seventh
different winner in seven races on Sunday and also has his eyes
on McLaren's 150th pole.
He said he could have gone faster.
"I was out there pushing for quite some time on the option
tyre, it was very difficult to put all sectors together,"
Hamilton told reporters before the storm broke. "Sometimes I
went a little bit quicker in one sector and then lost it in the
second.
"I think qualifying looks like it could be very
close...you've got the Ferraris who are very quick as well and
their tyre degradation seems to be better. So I'm keeping an eye
out for them."
The Briton was followed by the two Ferraris in the second
session, championship leading Spaniard Fernando Alonso lapping
0.054 off Hamilton's pace and Brazilian Felipe Massa third best
and 0.151 slower.
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel, who was
second fastest to Hamilton in the morning was fourth in the
afternoon.
The German's Australian team mate Mark Webber, winner in
Monaco for Red Bull, lapped fifth fastest in the morning but was
well back in 12th in the second.
DECENT CHANCE
McLaren's Jenson Button, last year's winner after coming
from the back of the field at the restart to pass Vettel on the
final lap, completed only 12 laps due to an oil leak and was
10th on the timesheets.
He was able to improve on that effort later in the day with
the ninth best time.
"Jenson can drive brilliantly here as we saw last year and
we've just got to give him a decent chance to do that," said
team principal Martin Whitmarsh.
Both sessions were delayed by crashes.
Bruno Senna brought out the red flag in the afternoon
session when the Brazilian lost control of his Williams and
slammed heavily into the 'Wall of Champions,' a notorious part
of the circuit coming out a chicane entering the home straight
that has claimed some of Formula One's best.
"I just pushed a bit too hard in the chicane," he said,
after apologising to his mechanics. "This is the Wall of
Champions for a good reason, everybody seems to have an issue
with that wall.
"There's a lot of damage to the car but these guys (the
mechanics) are going to get it sorted out and we are going to be
back on track tomorrow."
Williams have brought a revised rear wing to Canada and
Senna calmed fears that he might have to use an old type by
saying he would have a spare one of the new specification.
The morning session was red-flagged for 13 minutes when
Heikki Kovalainen hit the wall and wrecked his Caterham,
spreading debris across the track.
"I was carrying a bit too much speed into that corner. I
thought I'd got away with it but the rear end snapped away and
that was it," the Finn told the BBC.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)