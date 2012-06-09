MONTREAL June 9 Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel was quickest in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday to set the stage for a riveting battle for pole position.

Vettel, who started on pole in his only win this season in Bahrain, blitzed around the sun-kissed Circuit Gilles Villeneuve course in a best time of one minute 14.442 seconds, the German crossing 0.006 ahead of Ferrari's championship leading Spaniard Fernando Alonso.

Briton Lewis Hamilton, who had his McLaren top both practice sessions on Friday, was third fastest followed by Australian Mark Webber, winner in Monaco, in the other Red Bull.

Venezuela's Pastor Maldonado, the surprise winner in Spain, used a late run to put his Williams in fifth followed Brazilian Felipe Massa in the second Ferrari.

Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher looked poised to challenge for an eight win in Montreal clocking the morning's seventh best time.

Briton Jenson Button, who staged a dramatic charge to win last year's rain hit Canadian Grand Prix, continued to struggle with his McLaren posting the 15th best effort after finishing well down the time charts on Friday because of gearbox problems. (Editing by John Mehaffey)