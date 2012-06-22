VALENCIA, Spain, June 22 Venezuelan Pastor
Maldonado, surprise winner in Spain last month, put his Williams
team back on top of the timesheets in first free practice at the
European Grand Prix on Friday.
The 27-year-old lapped the Valencia street circuit with a
best time of one minute 40.890 seconds on a gusty and overcast
morning with temperatures cooler than they had been the previous
day.
Red Bull's double Formula One world champion Sebastian
Vettel, chasing a hat-trick of Valencia victories this weekend
that would also end a run of seven different winners in seven
races, was second fastest and 0.083 slower.
Australian team mate Mark Webber, who spent part of the
session watching his mechanics fix an hydraulic problem with the
car's rear wing DRS system, was third quickest.
McLaren's Jenson Button, whose form has plunged since he won
the season-opener in Australia, was fourth on the list in a sign
that he may have found a solution to at least some of the setup
problems.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, competing in front of his home
Spanish crowd for the second and last time this season, was
fifth on a trouble-free morning.
Mercedes's seven times champion Michael Schumacher lapped
seventh fastest while championship leader and Canadian GP winner
Lewis Hamilton was eighth for McLaren.
There was little track action for the first half hour on a
dirty track, with drivers doing installation laps only and
ducking back into the pits without roaring down the main
straight.
Maldonado, whose recent results have suffered after he was
hit with three grid penalties in two races, posted his best just
over half way through the 90 minute session and it stood the
test of time.
In an indication of how close Sunday's race could be, with
overtaking always difficult and pole a huge advantage, the top
nine drivers were separated by less than three tenths of a
second.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)