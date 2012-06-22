* Vettel fastest in Friday practice
* World champion chasing Valencia hat-trick
VALENCIA, Spain, June 22 World champion
Sebastian Vettel looked a good bet to end Formula One's record
run of different winners and complete a Valencia hat-trick with
the fastest time in European Grand Prix free practice on Friday.
The 24-year-old Red Bull driver, winner at the Spanish
street circuit for the past two years, lapped with a best time
of one minute 39.334 seconds in the second session under cloudy
skies.
Fellow-German Nico Hulkenberg lapped second fastest for
Force India, 0.131 seconds slower, in a session that had seven
different teams in the top eight places and separated by little
more than half a second.
There was less than a second between Vettel and the Ferrari
of 15th placed Brazilian Felipe Massa.
In a further indication of how close Sunday's race could be,
with overtaking always difficult and pole a huge advantage on
Valencia's twisty track, the top nine drivers in the morning
were separated by less than three tenths.
Formula One has seen seven different winners in the first
seven races, a streak that has never happened before, but double
champion Vettel has every chance of becoming the season's first
repeat winner.
"We have tried some new parts on the car today, but the lap
times have not really allowed us to have a fair conclusion of
them yet," said the German.
"It was important to have a clean practice today and I'm
happy with what we did. The conditions will change again for
Sunday I think. It was a bit cooler today, which will make a
difference."
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, surprise winner in Spain last
month, put Williams back on top of the timesheets on an overcast
and breezy morning with a time of 1.40.890. Vettel had been
second quickest.
POSITIVE DAY
Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber, who spent part of the
first session watching his mechanics fix an hydraulic problem
with the car's rear wing DRS system, was third and ninth
respectively.
McLaren's Jenson Button, whose form has plunged since the
2009 champion won the season-opener in Australia, was smiling
after ending the morning in fourth place, although he was 12th
in the afternoon.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, competing in front of his home
Spanish crowd for the second and last time this season, ended up
fifth and seventh with teams trying out aerodynamic developments
over the course of the day.
"Overall, it's been a positive day, during which we tried
various updates on the car: some worked well, others need some
modifying and then they might be used at Silverstone," commented
Alonso.
Mercedes's seven times champion Michael Schumacher lapped
seventh and fourth fastest in the two sessions while
championship leader and Canadian GP winner Lewis Hamilton was
eighth and 14th for McLaren.
The only incident in the afternoon session was provided by
Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa crashing his HRT into the tyre
barriers after 45 minutes.
There had been little track action for the first half hour
of the morning run, with drivers doing installation laps only
and ducking back into the pits without roaring down the main
straight.
Maldonado, whose recent results have suffered after he was
hit with three grid penalties in two races, posted his best just
over half way through the 90-minute session.
