SILVERSTONE, England, July 7 Formula One championship leader Fernando Alonso lapped fastest for Ferrari in a dry final practice session for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

After Friday's rain triggered traffic gridlock, the conditions provided some respite although there were still long jams on some approach roads to Silverstone despite organisers urging tens of thousands of ticket-holders to stay away.

Alonso, last year's winner at the rural circuit, lapped with a best time of one minute 32.167 seconds.

McLaren's Jenson Button, who has yet to stand on his home podium in more than a decade of trying, was second fastest 0.153 slower.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean was third quickest for Lotus with Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel fourth and Grosjean's Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen fifth.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who had been fastest in Friday's soaking conditions with a comparatively slow time of 1:56.345, was sixth on the timesheets.

With dark clouds threatening more rain on the way and possibly ahead of qualifying, teams were immediately busy to make up for the reduced running on Friday when conditions were hazardous.

Mexican Sergio Perez smashed his car's front wing after bouncing over the grass while Sauber team mate Kamui Kobayashi also spun.

The session was red-flagged briefly after 20 minutes when Charles Pic's Marussia halted at the exit to Copse. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)