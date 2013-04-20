MANAMA, April 20 Fernando Alonso sent his Ferrari into a spin but still emerged on top in final practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard lapped the Sakhir desert circuit with a best time of one minute 33.247 seconds, the quickest of the weekend so far, with Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber second and third.

He spun at the exit to turn two after 37 minutes, ending up backwards in the gravel but keeping the engine running.

After returning to the pits for mechanics to clean the car of debris, the double champion got back out on track to set the fastest time.

Reigning triple world champion Vettel, who leads the standings after three races and won in Bahrain last year, was 0.101 slower than the Spaniard, with Webber - who will compete in his 200th race on Sunday - 0.133 off the quickest time.

Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen, fastest in Friday practice and chasing his first pole since 2008 in qualifying later in the afternoon, was fourth on the timesheets ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton ended the session by limping into the pits with a shredded left rear tyre. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)