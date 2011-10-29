By Alan Baldwin
| NOIDA, India
NOIDA, India Oct 29 Formula One world champion
Sebastian Vettel was quickest in final practice for the
inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of a qualifying
session that could bring Red Bull a record 16th pole position.
The 24-year-old German lapped the Buddh International
Circuit outside New Delhi with the fastest time yet of one
minute 24.824 seconds at the end of the hour's action on a hot
and hazy morning.
Red Bull have started on pole 15 times in the 16 races so
far this year and one more would be a record for a single
season.
Vettel has taken 12 of those poles and is also chasing
Briton Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a season.
McLaren's Jenson Button, who caught the eye earlier in the
week when he lapped the circuit in a spluttering three-wheeled
auto-rickshaw, was second fastest in the session and 0.367
slower than Vettel.
Red Bull's Mark Webber was third while Lewis Hamilton, seen
chatting in the garage before practice with British comedian and
McLaren sportscar owner Rowan Atkinson, was fourth on the
timesheets.
McLaren's Hamilton has a three place penalty on the starting
grid after ignoring warning flags in Friday's first session,
when he was quickest.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso set the fifth fastest time.
Both championships have already been decided, with Vettel
and Red Bull retaining their titles for the second year in
succession.
After Friday's opening session was interrupted by stray
dogs, organisers were relieved that the hour long session was
uneventful.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)