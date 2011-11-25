(Adds quotes)

By Alan Baldwin

SAO PAULO Nov 25 Lewis Hamilton set the practice pace at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday with a nod to his late idol Ayrton Senna.

The McLaren driver, wearing a special helmet with the logo and colours of Brazil's triple Formula One champion merged with his own, lapped with a best time of one minute 13.392 seconds in the afternoon.

Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel, who wrapped up this year's title with four races to spare, was second fastest at Interlagos with a lap 0.167 slower and just ahead of Australian team mate Mark Webber.

"The car's been pretty good today," said Hamilton, who won his 2008 title at the anti-clockwise Interlagos track and arrived in Brazil fresh from his morale-boosting Abu Dhabi win and further energised by a break in Los Angeles with ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

"We are there or thereabouts. I think the Red Bulls will still be quicker generally on race pace...but I might be surprised. The car feels really good on low and high fuel," added the Briton, who expected a wet weekend.

The helmet will be auctioned off after the race in aid of the Senna charitable foundation run by the late McLaren champion's sister Viviane.

Webber, with one last chance to win a race in a year dominated by Vettel, had been fastest in the morning session in 1:13.811 at one of his favourite tracks.

LONG WAIT

The Australian, whose victory at Interlagos in 2009 was overshadowed by Jenson Button winning the title, was a contender right to the end in 2010 but has not won since Hungary in August last year.

He has now gone 25 races without success during which time Vettel, who can take the outright record of 15 poles in a single season if he qualifies fastest on Saturday, has won two championships and 14 grands prix.

"The track is very warm and it's humid too," said Webber. "It's also pretty windy, so it wasn't the easiest day to get the car dialled in and balanced, but clearly it was the same for everybody. I think we had a pretty good day."

Button, who won his title with Brawn and is now chasing his fourth win of the year with McLaren, was second on a hot and clear morning but seventh after lunch.

Felipe Massa, twice a winner in front of his home crowd and celebrating his 100th start for Ferrari this weekend, was fifth and sixth respectively.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who won both of his titles with Renault at Interlagos, pulled over with an engine failure at the end of the first session and needed a replacement for the second.

Ferrari said he would not suffer any penalty because the replacement was a previously used engine and within his allocation for the season.

"It was not an easy day," said Alonso, who is still in contention for second place overall. "We have still not managed to find the right balance on the car...in particular I am not happy with the rear end.

"I think that in the dry we are a bit less competitive than usual. I don't think I can fight with the Red Bulls and McLarens...however there is a very high chance of rain so anything can happen."

The positions in second practice from ninth place downwards went in pairs of team mates.

Czech driver Jan Charouz made his Friday debut with the HRT team in the morning and was last on the timing screens.

Charouz, who replaced Italian Vitantonio Liuzzi for the session, was one of a handful of drivers in action who will not take part in Sunday's race.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who started last year's race on pole for Williams and is now Force India reserve, was eighth fastest in the morning. (Editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)