By Alan Baldwin
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 11 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso gave
his home fans what they wanted to see with the fastest time in
first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.
The double world champion lapped the Circuit de Catalunya in
one minute 24.430 seconds, 0.378 faster than Red Bull's reigning
champion and overall leader Sebastian Vettel in second place on
the timing screens.
Alonso is looking for big improvements in his car after
tests in Italy last week ahead of the first European race of the
Formula One season.
Ferrari have struggled to keep up with champions Red Bull,
McLaren and Mercedes despite Alonso's win against the odds in a
rain-hit Malaysian race in March and the Spaniard is now fifth
overall.
So open is the championship, with four different winners in
four races, that the Ferrari driver is still only 10 points
behind Vettel, however.
On a hot and bright morning, the session got off to a
low-key start with Alonso keeping his fans waiting for more than
an hour before he set a serious time.
Vettel, winner of the previous race in Bahrain, had been
quickest until then.
While Ferrari assessed their upgraded car, McLaren were
trying out a new raised nose after their strong start to the
season has tailed off. Jenson Button was fourth fastest.
Williams test driver Valtteri Bottas impressed with the
fifth best time after taking Brazilian Bruno Senna's place for
the session.
French reserve Jules Bianchi took Paul Di Resta's Force
India for the morning while American Alexander Rossi made his
Caterham debut and Spaniard Dani Clos replaced Indian Narain
Karthikeyan in the HRT.
The arrival of Clos on track will go down as a footnote in
Formula One history as the first time a Spanish team had run two
Spanish drivers at a Spanish Grand Prix.
Rossi was the first American driver to take part in a grand
prix weekend since Scott Speed left Toro Rosso in 2007.
