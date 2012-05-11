BARCELONA May 11 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso gave his home fans what they wanted to see with the fastest time in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.

The double world champion lapped the Circuit de Catalunya in one minute 24.430 seconds, 0.378 faster than Red Bull's reigning champion and overall leader Sebastian Vettel in second place on the timing screens.

Alonso is looking for big improvements in his car after tests in Italy last week ahead of the first European race of the Formula One season.

Ferrari have struggled to keep up with champions Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes despite Alonso's win against the odds in a rain-hit Malaysian race in March and the Spaniard is now fifth overall.

So open is the championship, with four different winners in four races, that the Ferrari driver is still only 10 points behind Vettel, however.

On a hot and bright morning, the session got off to a low-key start with Alonso keeping his fans waiting for more than an hour before he set a serious time.

Vettel, winner of the previous race in Bahrain, had been quickest until then.

While Ferrari assessed their upgraded car, McLaren were trying out a new raised nose after their strong start to the season has tailed off. Jenson Button was fourth fastest.

Williams test driver Valtteri Bottas impressed with the fifth best time after taking Brazilian Bruno Senna's place for the session.

French reserve Jules Bianchi took Paul Di Resta's Force India for the morning while American Alexander Rossi made his Caterham debut and Spaniard Dani Clos replaced Indian Narain Karthikeyan in the HRT.

The arrival of Clos on track will go down as a footnote in Formula One history as the first time a Spanish team had run two Spanish drivers at a Spanish Grand Prix.

Rossi was the first American driver to take part in a grand prix weekend since Scott Speed left Toro Rosso in 2007. (Editing by John O'Brien)