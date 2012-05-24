MONACO May 24 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso showed
his mastery of Monaco on Thursday with the fastest lap in a
first free practice session cut short in a cloud of smoke.
The Spaniard, twice a winner in the Mediterranean
principality with Renault and McLaren, skimmed the barriers and
roared past the moored yachts with a best time of one minute
16.265 seconds.
With the sun shining brightly on the sparkling harbour,
Romain Grosjean burnished his hopes of becoming a first French
Formula One winner in Monaco since Olivier Panis's unlikely
victory in 1996.
Grosjean's time for Lotus was the second best, 0.365 seconds
off Alonso's.
"I like Monaco, it's good fun. The car is going well at the
moment so let's see what we can do later on. It's important to
have a car that you are confident with and work every single
details because it makes such a big difference," said Grosjean.
Mexican Sergio Perez, returning to the scene of his big
accident in qualifying last year, clocked the third best time of
the morning for Sauber with race favourite Lewis Hamilton fourth
for McLaren.
The largely incident-free session was red flagged with just
over nine minutes to go when Heikki Kovalainen's Caterham blew
its engine and filled the tunnel - the fastest point of the
circuit - with smoke.
Kovalainen parked up at the tunnel exit as drivers threaded
their way through the smoke.
With oil also deposited on the track, organisers decided not
to re-start the session.
That left Grosjean's team mate and 2007 champion Kimi
Raikkonen at the bottom of the timing screens after the Finn
completed an installation lap but failed to set a time.
He then sat out the rest of the session as mechanics worked
on his car.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, surprise winner for Williams at
the last race in Spain but now among the favourites at a track
he loves, was again among the frontrunners with the fifth
fastest time.
Ferrari's Felipe Massa, under intense pressure to deliver
after scoring just two points in five races, was sixth and 0.578
slower than Alonso.
Red Bull's double world champion and last year's winner
Sebastian Vettel, joint championship leader with Alonso, clocked
the ninth best time.
Five times Monaco winner and seven times world champion
Michael Schumacher damaged his Mercedes's front wing when he
rode the kerbs at the swimming pool complex and was 11th
fastest.
