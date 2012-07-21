By Brian Homewood
| HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 21
championship leader Fernando Alonso was fastest in the final
practice session for the German Grand Prix on Saturday.
The session began in sunshine and ended in a torrential
downpour as the rain which hampered Friday's two practices
returned to the Hockenheim circuit.
Lewis Hamilton, who will be taking part in his 100th grand
prix on Sunday, was second, giving some encouragement to his
McLaren team after their disappointing last two outings.
However, his team mate Jenson Button was slowest of the 24
drivers.
Mexico's Sergio Perez was third for Sauber while Red Bull's
double world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is attempting to win
a race in his native Germany for the first time, was fifth.
Vettel, who led for part of the session, was one place
behind his Red Bull team mate Mark Webber, second in the
championship.
Webber will be penalised five places on the starting grid
for an unscheduled gearbox change along with Nico Rosberg and
Romain Grosjean.
Alonso, last year's German Grand Prix winner at
Nuerburgring, set a time of one minute 16.014 seconds for
Ferrari just after the halfway point of the session.
The deteriorating weather prevented the usual spate of
improved times late in the session.
Seven-times world champions Michael Schumacher, who had an
embarrassing crash late in Friday's second session, struggled
and managed only 15th for Mercedes.
