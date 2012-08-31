By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 31 Ferrari's
Formula One championship leader Fernando Alonso lapped more than
29 seconds off the pace in a rain-lashed and meaningless first
practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.
Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi ended up with his name on top of
the timing screens after a fastest lap of two minutes 11.389
seconds but the Japanese was among a small minority to get into
double figures with his lap tally.
Most of the rest stayed in their garages for long periods of
the morning session as the classic Ardennes track took a steady
soaking and prevented any serious attempt by teams to gain data
and try out new developments.
Alonso, who has a 40 point lead over Red Bull's Australian
Mark Webber after 11 of the 20 races, ended up 22nd and with a
time 29.360 seconds slower than Kobayashi.
Kimi Raikkonen, winner four times at his favourite circuit
and a good bet for victory with Lotus on Sunday, was 23rd and
35.191 off the pace but will be equally unperturbed by the
timesheets.
The Finn's race lap record, set with McLaren in 2004, is
1:45.108.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado lapped second fastest for
Williams while Australian Daniel Ricciardo, with Toro Rosso, was
third as cars hit the track again in the first practice session
after the long August break.
Alonso's Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa was the only
driver to end the morning without setting a lap time and he
pulled up at the end of the session with smoke billowing from
his Ferrari's engine.
Michael Schumacher, marking his 300th grand prix with a new
helmet design, slid heavily through Eau Rouge without
misfortune. Others also aquaplaned in early runs before the
weather improved slightly later on.
"There's so much water out there, going into and out of Eau
Rouge. It's pretty dangerous out there," commented Force India's
Nico Hulkenberg.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)