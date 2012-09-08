By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
beat Ferrari's Formula One pacesetter Fernando Alonso by the
blink of an eye in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix at
a sunny Monza circuit on Saturday.
The Briton lapped the fastest track on the calendar with a
best time of one minute 24.578 seconds, just 0.001 quicker than
the Spaniard.
Hamilton was also fastest in Friday practice and will be
gunning for McLaren's third pole position in a row in later
qualifying.
Alonso has a 24 point lead in the championship over Red
Bull's Sebastian Vettel after 12 of the 20 races. Vettel pulled
off the track late in the session, telling his team he had "no
battery".
Force India's Paul Di Resta was third fastest but will
collect a five place penalty on the starting grid for an
unscheduled gearbox change.
Ferrari's Felipe Massa, speculation swirling around his
future at the team, lapped fourth fastest for his team's home
race with team president Luca di Montezemolo watching from the
garages.
McLaren's Jenson Button, winner at Spa last weekend, was
fifth on the timesheets.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)