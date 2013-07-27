BUDAPEST, July 27 Romain Grosjean put Lotus on top of the timesheets in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday with the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

The Frenchman, who has yet to win a Formula One race, lapped with a best time of one minute 20.730 seconds - comfortably inside Lewis Hamilton's 2012 pole position for McLaren of 1:20.953.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was second fastest with Mexican Sergio Perez third for McLaren, despite crashing into the barriers minutes from the end, in blazing hot conditions at the Hungaroring outside Budapest.

The air temperature hovered around 33 degrees celsius while track temperatures soared to 46.

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel, who was quickest in both Friday practice sessions and has a 34 point lead over Alonso after nine of 19 races, was only fourth fastest.

The German was clearly working more on long runs with the medium tyre than setting a time with the softs, however.

Hamilton, on pole in the last two races and a three times winner in Hungary, was sixth on the timesheets for Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)