Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MONZA, Italy, Sept 7 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, his closest title rival, close behind.
The triple world champion set himself up for qualifying with a fastest lap of one minute 24.360 seconds at Ferrari's home circuit.
Alonso's best was 1:24.643, with the Spaniard splitting the Red Bull drivers on the timesheets. Australian Mark Webber was third for Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton, who will be chasing his fifth successive pole, was fourth quickest for Mercedes but team mate Nico Rosberg suffered an hydraulics problem and was last after getting in just five laps.
Vettel, who was also fastest in Friday's second practice, has a 46 point lead over Alonso with eight races, including Sunday's remaining.
Force India's Paul Di Resta crashed at Parabolica. The Briton was unhurt. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.