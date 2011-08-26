By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 26 Michael
Schumacher entered his third decade in Formula One on top of the
practice timesheets at his favourite Belgian Grand Prix on
Friday.
The seven times world champion made the most of the
changeable conditions, setting a best lap of one minute 54.355
seconds in his Mercedes on a dry track before the rain fell.
Wearing a special golden helmet to mark the 20th anniversary
of his grand prix debut at the circuit on Aug. 25, 1991,
Schumacher and team mate Nico Rosberg were the only ones to set
a time in the dry.
A heavy shower hit the circuit in the Ardennes forests with
only 10 minutes gone and drivers completed the session on wet
specification tyres with little action for much of it.
Behind the Mercedes duo, McLaren's Jenson Button -- winner
of the last race in Hungary before the summer break -- was third
fastest in 2:02.740 ahead of Red Bull's championship leader
Sebastian Vettel.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, last year's race winner at Spa but
nursing a cold on his return, was fifth fastest.
Brazilian Bruno Senna made his Renault debut as a
replacement for ousted Nick Heidfeld at Renault but blotted his
copybook by spinning into the tyre wall with just over half an
hour to go.
Senna ended the session in 23rd place, still only one behind
Russian team mate Vitaly Petrov.
The session was halted for nine minutes when British rookie
Paul di Resta followed Senna into the barriers with 16 minutes
remaining and the rescue crane still busy removing Senna's
damaged Renault.
With eight races left, Vettel has an 85 point lead over team
mate Mark Webber. The Australian, who celebrates his 35th
birthday on Saturday, was 16th.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer; For
