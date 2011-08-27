SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Mark Webber celebrated his 35th birthday and a Red Bull contract extension with the fastest time in a rain-lashed final practice for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

Webber, still without a win this year and 85 points behind championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel, completed seven laps with a best time of two minutes, 8.988 seconds after the downpour had eased enough for drivers to venture out.

Red Bull had earlier announced that Webber would be staying with the team next season, ending any lingering speculation about his future.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, winner at Spa last year after Webber had qualified on pole, was second fastest after a late run on intermediate tyres on a morning where the times counted for nothing.

"It's worse than what we had in Canada," Hamilton's team mate Jenson Button, who won in Montreal after a deluge delayed the race for hours, said over the team radio as drivers tested the conditions early in the session.

Vettel, winner of six of the first eight races and with one hand on his second successive title, lapped fifth fastest.

Red Bull have started every race on pole position this season but, despite Webber also being fastest in a wet Friday practice, Saturday's qualifying could end that run with both McLarens and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fancying their chances. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)