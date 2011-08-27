By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
celebrated his 35th birthday and a Red Bull contract extension
with the fastest time in a rain-lashed final practice for the
Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.
Webber, still without a win this year and 85 points behind
championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel, completed seven
laps with a best time of two minutes, 8.988 seconds after the
downpour had eased enough for drivers to venture out.
Red Bull had earlier announced that Webber would be staying
with the team next season, ending any lingering speculation
about his future.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, winner at Spa last year after
Webber had qualified on pole, was second fastest after a late
run on intermediate tyres on a morning where the times counted
for nothing.
"It's worse than what we had in Canada," Hamilton's team
mate Jenson Button, who won in Montreal after a deluge delayed
the race for hours, said over the team radio as drivers tested
the conditions early in the session.
Vettel, winner of six of the first eight races and with one
hand on his second successive title, lapped fifth fastest.
Red Bull have started every race on pole position this
season but, despite Webber also being fastest in a wet Friday
practice, Saturday's qualifying could end that run with both
McLarens and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fancying their chances.
