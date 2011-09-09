By Alan Baldwin
controversy behind him with the fastest lap in an Italian Grand
Prix free practice session dominated by his McLaren team on
Friday.
The 2008 champion, who faced strong criticism after crashing
out of the previous race in Belgium, roared around the fastest
track on the calendar with a best time of one minute 23.865
seconds.
His team mate Jenson Button, the 2009 champion for Brawn,
was second fastest on a sunny morning with a lap 0.921 seconds
slower.
Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel, winner of seven
of the 12 races so far and 92 points clear of closest rival and
team mate Mark Webber in the standings, was third on the
timesheets.
Webber, still without a win this year, was fourth with Red
Bull looking immediately competitive despite declaring the
circuit their worst of the season, while Germany's Adrian Sutil
was fifth for Force India.
Red Bull have never finished on the Monza podium, although
Vettel won with sister team Toro Rosso in 2008.
With the battle lines seemingly drawn between McLaren and
Red Bull, Ferrari made a slow start to the last Friday practice
of the European season.
Fernando Alonso, who delighted the home fans with a win from
pole last year, was only seventh fastest with Brazilian team
mate Felipe Massa eighth.
Former Ferrari ace Michael Schumacher, still a favourite of
the tifosi despite now racing for Mercedes at the age of 42, was
11th on the timesheets after going off at Parabolica without
hitting the wall.
His enduring popularity was evident from the banners around
the circuit, however.
"Michael, we always wish you well," declared one sheet,
written in Ferrari red lettering, festooned from the railings of
the main grandstand.
Indian test and reserve driver Karun Chandhok replaced
Italian Jarno Trulli at Team Lotus in the day's opening session
while Germany's Nico Hulkenberg was in Paul Di Resta's Force
India.
