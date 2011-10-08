By Alan Baldwin
| SUZUKA, Japan
SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 Jenson Button completed a
clean sweep of domination in Japanese Grand Prix practice by
leading a McLaren one-two at the top of the Suzuka timesheets on
Saturday.
The 2009 Formula One world champion, the only man who can
deny Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel a second successive title with
four races to spare, ended the final session with a best time of
one minute 31.255 seconds.
Vettel, who need only score a single point on Sunday to be
the sport's youngest double champion at the age of 24, was third
fastest.
The German was a whopping 0.867 seconds slower than Button,
who was also comfortably fastest in both Friday sessions,
raising the very real prospect of Red Bull's run of 15
successive pole positions coming to an end later on Saturday.
Button has no title illusions, however, with Vettel 124
points clear and only 125 still to be won.
The Briton would have to win the five remaining races with
Vettel, who has not finished lower than fourth all year and won
nine of the 14 races, suffering an unthinkable collapse and
failing to score again.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton was second on the timesheets, half
a second slower than Button, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was
fourth.
The session was halted for nine minutes to clear up carbon
fibre debris on the track after Brazilian Bruno Senna spun and
crashed his Renault into the tyre barriers on the exit to the
fast Spoon curve.
The Renault ended up with a broken suspension and a front
wheel perched on the nose of the car, giving mechanics plenty of
work to do before qualifying.
