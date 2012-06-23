By Mark Elkington
| VALENCIA, Spain, June 23
Friday woes behind him to lap fastest for McLaren in final
practice for the European Grand Prix on Saturday with the two
Lotus drivers following in quick succession.
Button's best lap of one minute 38.562 seconds came as a
morale-booster for the 2009 world champion, who has struggled
since winning the season opener in Australia in March and had
complained on Friday about the car's balance.
Under clear blue skies at the Valencia street circuit,
Frenchman Romain Grosjean was second fastest just ahead of Lotus
team mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Force India's Nico Hulkenburg, the German who was second
quickest on Friday, and British team mate Paul Di Resta were
fourth and fifth.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was eighth fastest in his
McLaren and Ferrari's local favourite Fernando Alonso 12th,
while two-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, fastest on
Friday, was 13th.
The German, winner at Valencia for the last two years,
overran a corner on the tight and winding circuit near the end
of the session and had to abort what could have been the
quickest lap of all.
There was hope for those betting on Formula One coming up
with an eighth different winner in eight races, with six of the
top seven in the final practice session yet to win this season.
