Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Third p ractice session times for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1 min 15.159 secs 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:15.197 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull-Renault 1:15.209 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:15.210 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:15.445 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.471 7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:15.734 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.893 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:16.110 10. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:16.219 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso-Ferrari 1:16.226 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:16.301 13. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:16.311 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso-Ferrari 1:16.479 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 1:17.027 16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1:17.055 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:17.276 18. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:17.390 19. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1:17.404 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia-Cosworth 1:18.259 21. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:18.488 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia-Cosworth 1:19.099 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:19.147 24. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:19.151 (Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.