Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 28 First free practice session times from the Formula One Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:26.836 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1:27.416 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:27.428 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:28.394 5. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:28.531 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:28.542 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:28.644 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:28.705 9. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:29.219 10. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:29.355 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:29.700 12. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:29.705 13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:29.799 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:30.132 15. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:30.367 16. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:30.566 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:30.669 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 1:30.818 19. Karun Chandhok (India) Lotus 1:32.487 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:32.771 21. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:33.928 22. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 1:34.113 23. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:35.796 24. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:35.899
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.