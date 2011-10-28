Oct 28 First free practice session times from the Formula One Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:26.836 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1:27.416 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:27.428 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:28.394 5. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:28.531 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:28.542 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:28.644 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:28.705 9. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:29.219 10. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:29.355 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:29.700 12. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:29.705 13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:29.799 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:30.132 15. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:30.367 16. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:30.566 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:30.669 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 1:30.818 19. Karun Chandhok (India) Lotus 1:32.487 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:32.771 21. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:33.928 22. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 1:34.113 23. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:35.796 24. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:35.899

