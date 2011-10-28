Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 28 Formula One Indian Grand Prix second free practice session times from the Buddh International Circuit in Noida, near New Delhi, on Friday 1. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1 min 25.706 secs 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1:25.794 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:25.930 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:26.454 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:26.500 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:26.714 7. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:27.316 8. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:27.498 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:27.853 10. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:27.868 11. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:27.890 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:28.050 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:28.289 14. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:28.552 15. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:28.691 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:28.708 17. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 1:29.332 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus 1:30.241 19. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.098 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:31.469 21. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.804 22. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:32.593 23. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:32.768 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 1:32.824
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.