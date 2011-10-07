Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 7 First free practice session times for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka (Suzuka) on Friday 1. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:33.634 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:33.725 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1:34.090 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:34.372 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:34.426 6. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:34.937 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:35.585 8. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:35.590 9. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:36.033 10. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:36.370 11. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:36.487 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 1:36.700 13. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:36.948 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:36.949 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:37.103 16. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.197 17. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:38.331 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:38.446 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 1:39.168 20. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 1:39.946 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:40.872 22. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:41.019 23. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:41.106 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:41.775 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.