Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 7 Second free practice times from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Friday 1. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.901 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:32.075 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:32.095 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:32.147 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:32.448 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.710 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.982 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:33.245 9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:33.446 10. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.681 11. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.705 12. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes1:33.790 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.393 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:34.557 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes1:34.601 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.038 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 1:36.225 18. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 1:37.123 19. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:37.440 20. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:38.093 21. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1:38.387 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:38.763 23. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 1:39.800 24. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 1:42.480 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.