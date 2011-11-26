Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 26 Third free practice session times from the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Interlagos on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:12.460 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:12.547 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:12.597 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:12.622 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:12.765 6. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.113 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:13.286 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:13.393 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.419 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:13.583 11. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:13.838 12. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 1:14.283 13. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:14.286 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.311 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1:14.454 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.547 17. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:14.551 18. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 1:15.843 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:16.026 20. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:16.616 21. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 1:17.143 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:17.296 23. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:17.984 24. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.