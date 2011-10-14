Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Oct 14 First free practice times from the Formula One Korean Grand Prix in Yeongam on Friday. 1. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 2:02.784 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 2:02.840 3. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India -Mercedes 2:02.912 4. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India -Mercedes 2:03.141 5. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 2:03.182 6. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 2:03.292 7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 2:03.391 8. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 2:04.311 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 2:04.797 10. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 2:05.183 11. Karun Chandhok (India) Team Lotus 2:06.350 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 2:06.852 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 2:07.541 14. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 2:08.218 15. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 2:08.832 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 2:09.232 17. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 2:12.658 18. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 2:14.508 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 20. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 21. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 22. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 23. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 24. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.