Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Sept 23 First free practice session times from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1min 48.599secs 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:49.005 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:50.066 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:50.596 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:50.952 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:52.043 7. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:52.251 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:52.416 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:52.435 10. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:52.815 11. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 1:52.991 12. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:53.050 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1:53.399 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:53.703 15. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:53.749 16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:53.765 17. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:53.785 18. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:54.736 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 1:54.821 20. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:56.198 21. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:57.798 22. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:58.792 23. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:59.169 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:59.214 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.