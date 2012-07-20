* Rain affects both qualifying sessions
By Brian Homewood
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 Jenson Button was
fastest and team mate Lewis Hamilton second as McLaren dominated
practice at a wet German Grand Prix on Friday while Michael
Schumacher emerged unscathed from an embarrassing crash.
Button and Hamilton both set their times in the morning
practice as heavy rain played havoc with the afternoon practice
which ended with Schumacher bringing out the red flags.
Pastor Maldonado was fastest for Williams in the second
session although the Venezuelan was more than 10 seconds behind
Button's time in the first.
Seven-times world champion Schumacher lost control of his
car on turn 12 and the vehicle spun out of control across the
grass into the barriers in front of the Mercedes stand.
Schumacher emerged unscathed but looking decidedly
uncomfortable. He then watched the marshals as they lifted his
Mercedes onto a crane.
The session ended at that point, although most of the fans
had already left the stands by then looking for somewhere drier.
"Basically I was not fully concentrated," Schumacher told
reporters.
"I was on the radio and I was doing some other changes to
the car and touched the white line."
Intermittent showers had also made conditions tricky for the
drivers although the rain was nothing on the scale which caused
chaos at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone two weeks ago.
Finnish test driver Valtteri Bottas crashed his Williams
near the end of the opening session, smashing into the barriers
on corner 13 and emerging unscathed to survey the damage.
The mechanics were able to repair it in good time to get
Brazilian Bruno Senna, the regular race driver, back out for the
second session.
WET TRACK
Button set the best time of one minute 16.595 seconds early
in the session before the rain began while Hamilton, who will be
taking part in his 100th grand prix on Sunday, was 0.498 seconds
behind.
They were followed by world championship leader Fernando
Alonso of Ferrari and Schumacher. However, the conditions meant
it was difficult to read anything significant into the timings.
The German Grand Prix, halfway point in the 20 race
championship, is seen as crucial to McLaren's season after poor
performances in the previous two races saw them slip down the
standings to fourth place.
McLaren, winners in Germany last year, have brought a big
package of updates to Hockenheim to help them close the gap on
leaders Red Bull.
"They looked very competitive this morning, no doubt," said
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has never
won his home race.
"It's a Friday, and it's difficult to draw conclusions. They
looked competitive at Silverstone on the Friday as well and then
their weekend was not so good."
His Australian team mate Mark Webber, currently second in
the championship and preparing for his 100th race for Red Bull,
added: "When the track is moving around this much, every lap
basically, the laptimes are all over the place and people are
very inconsistent with their times."
Despite forecasts of similar conditions for Saturday's
qualifying, Alonso looked on the bright side.
"The car behaved well in all conditions which is always a
good thing and we were also able to see how the various types of
tyre worked and when was the right moment to switch from one to
another," said the Spaniard, who started the previous race at
Silverstone on pole.
The rain continued after the second practice which was bad
news for hundreds of people camped in forests and fields outside
the circuit, a Hockenheim tradition.
(Editing by Mark Meadows/Alan Baldwin)