SEOUL Oct 12 Red Bull can follow up Sebastian
Vettel's second Formula One title with the bonus of sealing
another constructors' crown in South Korea on Sunday.
While Vettel's championship is the one that makes the bigger
headlines, the other has more impact on bank balances for
everyone at the British-based team, from factory receptionists
to the big bosses.
"If you ask every member of the team which is the more
important championship, I think probably up and down the pitlane
they will say the constructors' because that's what they are
measured on, that's what they are rewarded on as well," team
boss Christian Horner told Reuters.
The defending champions have a 130-point lead over McLaren
with four races remaining, which translates into 172 points
still available to be won.
A one-two finish is worth 43 points, so Red Bull will
celebrate their second successive team title in Yeongam if
McLaren do not score more than them.
Filling the top two steps of the podium would be a fitting
way to clinch the double double, and would also help Vettel to
achieve some of his other ambitions.
"The main target now is to close out the constructors'
championship," said Horner. "But of course there are a few
records that are potentially available, particularly to
Sebastian.
"Whilst his main focus is going to be to help the team win
the constructors' obviously, I'm sure he's got half an eye on
maybe matching some of those records."
Vettel has started 12 of the 15 races on pole, two short of
Nigel Mansell's 1992 record for a season, and won nine times --
meaning he can also equal Michael Schumacher's record of 13 wins
with Ferrari in 2004.
BUTTON BUZZING
While the constructors' title looks as much of a foregone
conclusion as Vettel's was before he wrapped it up in Japan last
weekend, Red Bull may have to wait however.
The Yeongam circuit, which made its debut last year after
racing against the clock to be ready in time, is the last place
that Red Bull recorded a double retirement.
Vettel and team mate Mark Webber were dominant in
qualifying, sweeping the front row, but it all fell apart in the
wet race when the Australian crashed and the German was
sidelined by engine failure while leading.
That was the last time Vettel failed to score.
McLaren, well behind Red Bull at the start of the year, have
made big advances and Japanese Grand Prix winner Button has now
been on the podium for five races in a row.
"Given the current pace of the car and the form the team has
at the moment, I'm going into this year's race feeling much more
positive," said Button, who finished 12th in Korea last year.
"This year our car just feels positive in every type of
corner, and I feel comfortable pushing hard, because you can
really feel the limit," added the 2009 champion.
His team mate Lewis Hamilton, off the podium for his last
five races, was runner-up in Korea to Ferrari's Fernando Alonso
and both will be fighting hard to get back on the podium there.
"I want to go one better in 2011," said Hamilton, who has
been followed all season by controversy and left Suzuka troubled
by his lack of pace.
Some reports have suggested that the Korean track was in a
poor state when inspected recently but the governing body
expects it to be in good shape.
"The circuit was very late (last year), as we know, and
lots of problems had to be sorted out between practice
sessions," said race director Charlie Whiting.
"We're hoping it won't be like that this year and we're
optimistic that things will have improved considerably."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)