By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 12
SHANGHAI, April 12 The Bahrain Grand Prix has so
dominated Formula One's news agenda this week that teams and
drivers in China for Sunday's race could almost be wondering
whether they have landed in the wrong country.
There may be a lack of desert sands but Shanghai does offer
some guaranteed action while the sport decides whether to travel
to the troubled Gulf kingdom as scheduled on the way back to
Europe next week.
The unrest in Bahrain, bringing with it concerns for both
the safety of teams and the far from unblemished image of the
sport, has overshadowed what promises to be a fascinating race
this weekend.
Team bosses will discuss the situation with Formula One
supremo Bernie Ecclestone and FIA president Jean Todt over the
next few days but in the meantime there is a job to be done on
the track.
There is the very real prospect of a third different winner
from three races, with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton looking for a
triple success in China while avoiding a couple of less welcome
hat-tricks.
Red Bull, who took their first grand prix win in Shanghai in
2009, have double champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark
Webber eager to return to winning ways after McLaren's Jenson
Button and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso took the opening victories.
Mercedes, with Michael Schumacher back at the circuit where
he took his last win in 2006, will also be hoping to challenge
for the podium.
Hamilton looks a good bet for his third successive pole
position, and what would be McLaren's 150th since the team's
first in 1972, at a circuit where he is the only man to have won
twice before.
The Briton was third in Australia and Malaysia and he wants
a win now, even if he is taking more of a long-term view of the
situation.
CONSISTENCY MATTERS
"I'm looking at the championship as a whole. Although, of
course, I'd love to win every race, it's more important to be in
a good points-scoring position at every race," Hamilton said
after Malaysia.
"I think the first two races have shown that, as a team,
we're definitely in positions to win.
"I won't deny that I'm disappointed to have had two pole
positions and not to have been able to convert either of them
into victories, but I prefer to think of it that luck just
hasn't been on my side, and that it will swing my way sooner or
later," he added.
"I also think last year taught me the value of consistency:
it's no use chasing a great result if you can't back it up with
another strong finish the following week. So maybe I'm just
playing myself in gently."
A third podium in a row would be a better start than his
2008 title-winning season while Hamilton had to wait until the
sixth round of his rookie 2007 year to win but still ended up a
point away from the title at the finish.
Last year, thanks to clever tyre strategy, China brought him
the first win of his campaign despite Vettel and Red Bull having
a faster car.
"I still don't think the pecking order has settled down yet,
so it's important to get some good results in the bag while we
can," said Hamilton. "It will be very interesting to see how the
order has shaken itself out over the last three weeks."
Alonso's win in rain-hit Malaysia was against the odds,
while Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez may not repeat his second
place in a hurry, but Red Bull have struggled to find the
qualifying pace that made them so dominant last year.
"The first two races it looked extremely tight and I think
it's not yet clear what is the right order," Vettel told
reporters on Wednesday.
"Surely McLaren at this stage I think looks more promising
as the strongest team so far. So they are the ones to beat this
weekend.
"But they are not far away. The car has got potential. I
think it's another couple of steps and then we should be in much
better shape."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Ian Ransom)