By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 A perfect British Grand Prix
afternoon for Jenson Button at Silverstone on Sunday would be
one that almost certainly ends in tears.
The 32-year-old has been a winner from Australia to the
Americas, triumphed on the streets of Monaco and been crowned
Formula One world champion, but in more than a decade of trying
he has never stood on his home podium.
A win this time round would be just the ticket - quite
literally since the McLaren driver's face is on them this year
as well as the wallet they come in, the spectator guide and
assorted marketing material.
Button suspects he might shed a few tears if he gets on the
podium and, with the huge and loyal following he and team mate
Lewis Hamilton always command at home, will not be the only one
struggling to contain his emotions.
"I've always thought about what it would be like to win the
British Grand Prix, I've imagined it but you never know until it
happens," the 2009 champion told Reuters.
"I had the same thing when I was a kid thinking about racing
in Monaco and winning the Monaco Grand Prix. And I did it in
style (in 2009) by parking in the wrong place and running to the
start/finish line. But I didn't know I was going to do that.
"Winning when you have a lot of supporters there, people who
have been supporting you for so many years and have really
lifted you in difficult times, that means so much to a driver,"
he added.
Button is by no means a favourite, having struggled to score
points and get his car performing properly since winning the
season-opener in Australia, and his home record makes painful
reading.
He has been fourth twice (2004, 2010) and fifth two times as
well. A podium finish was looking likely last year until a wheel
came off because a nut was not secured when he pitted 12 laps
from the end.
SAUBER SURPRISE
Silverstone is one of the season's fastest circuits and
should play to the car's strengths but that will make Hamilton,
the last British winner at home in 2008, even more of a
contender.
Unlike Button, he knows what it feels like.
"I can't really explain how special it would be to win
another Silverstone grand prix," he said.
"To go back again and compete at the front and give the fans
what they deserve and what they come for and hear the national
anthem is the proudest moment for any sportsman."
Other teams will also find it very much to their liking.
Red Bull have been on pole for the past three years in
Britain and their car was alarmingly quick at the last race in
Valencia before an alternator problem ended world champion
Sebastian Vettel's runaway afternoon.
Sunday could confirm fears that the champions have taken
another big step up.
"They were clearly in a strong position with that car and
those tyres. Silverstone has traditionally been a good race for
them, it's high speed with high speed corners... so let's see
how it evolves," Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn told a fan
forum on Tuesday.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, winner in Valencia to go 20
points clear in the championship after eight of 20 races, won at
Silverstone last year in a race clouded by technical argument
over engine mapping systems.
Mercedes and Lotus will be quick but Williams, winners in
Barcelona with Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, and Sauber could be
the dark horses.
"I think Sauber will be quick at Silverstone, which is
something that will surprise quite a lot of people," said
Button.
"When you are driving behind their car in high-speed corners
you notice they are very strong, so they'll be up there, and
they are also very efficient."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)