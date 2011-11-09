By Alan Baldwin
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 9 Lewis Hamilton faces a moment
of truth in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The 2008 world champion has never finished a season behind a
McLaren team mate since he entered Formula One in 2007 but that
proud boast is set to end in the glare of the Yas Marina
floodlights on Sunday.
Jenson Button is 38 points clear of his fellow-Briton, with
only 25 left to win after the penultimate race of the year in
the Emirate, and is on course to finish as overall runner-up
behind Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Beating one's team mate is every driver's immediate aim,
since only he has exactly the same equipment and is therefore a
true measure of performance, but it is not Button's top
priority.
"It would be nice to finish ahead of him in the championship
but if I could get another win that would mean so much more to
me this year," the 2009 champion told Reuters after the last
Indian Grand Prix.
Button has taken three wins to Hamilton's two in a
championship dominated by Vettel and Red Bull, despite the
McLaren being close to their pace.
Vettel, 24, is the overwhelming favourite to chalk up a
record-equalling 14th pole of the season on Saturday and then
complete a clean sweep of three wins in the three Abu Dhabi
Grands Prix held to date.
The German won the title here last year, and has already
wrapped up his defence of that crown, and has nothing but good
memories of the day-to-night race at the lavish anti-clockwise
circuit.
CLOSEST GUY
Hamilton and Button have both been on the podium in the
previous two races in Abu Dhabi and the older Englishman sees no
reason why they cannot topple Vettel from the highest step.
"Quite a few times this year, especially over the last few
races, I have been the closest guy to Sebastian when he's won
races," said Button, a winner most recently in Japan after
Vettel had won there the previous two years from pole.
"I think we're closer now than we were last year at this
time of the season. We are much stronger at the moment than we
were last year," he added. "We're not quite as good as the Red
Bulls. But they're not a big chunk ahead of us. It's very close.
"It's a circuit that does suit their car," said the
31-year-old. "It's very stop/start and they seem to be very good
at that type of corner.
"It is going to be tough to beat him (Vettel) and I would
say out of the two (races left), (the season-ending race in)
Brazil is the one that we have more of a chance of winning. but
you never know."
Hamilton started on pole in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and then set
the fastest lap last year on his way to second place.
"Red Bull and Sebastian may have clinched both
championships, but I'm still determined to end the season on a
winning high. I've won two grands prix this year, and I'd love
to double that by the end of the year," said Hamilton.
Red Bull's Mark Webber will be happy with just one, the
Australian still seeking that elusive first win of the season,
while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso wants to put Ferrari on the Abu
Dhabi podium for the first time.
Like Button, it matters far more to Alonso to win the race
than to finish overall runner-up.
"I will not remember the 2011 season if I finish second or
third," said Spain's double champion, currently third overall.
"Once you are no longer in the hunt for the world championship
win, the other positions are less relevant."
