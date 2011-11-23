By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Rubens Barrichello
prepares for his home Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend knowing
it could be the final milestone in a Formula One career in which
he has started more races than any other driver.
With both world championships wrapped up by Sebastian Vettel
and his Red Bull team, who will be looking to end the season on
a record-breaking high, Brazil's own record man will be in the
spotlight.
The 39-year-old yearns to continue for a 20th season but
Williams have been talking to possible replacements for 2012 and
there are few, if any, vacancies that do not require funding as
part of a deal.
Compatriot Felipe Massa, who celebrates his 100th start for
Ferrari on Sunday with his own future uncertain beyond next
year, has already advised Barrichello to go out with his head
held high even if his friend is reluctant to give up hope.
"I gave him some advice: to stop," Massa told Brazilian
website www.totalrace.com.br of a man who will be starting his
323rd race in a career that started in 1993 and brought him 11
wins with Ferrari and Brawn.
"It wasn't in the sense of 'you're old, stop racing'. I was
thinking about what's going on in F1," said the Ferrari driver.
"Today you have 12 teams in F1 and five or six are asking for
money from the drivers to race. This is an absurdity, in my
opinion.
"What I told him is that I would not want to see 'Rubinho',
after the career he has had and all he has achieved, chasing
sponsors to be able to race.
"I told him 'Stop, use this last race, make it a proper
ending'. Of course he is going to do what is best for him."
With Williams enduring their worst season, and having
started the previous Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with both cars on the
back row, Barrichello cannot hope for more than to challenge for
a point or two at his home circuit.
Massa, twice a winner at Interlagos for Ferrari, will be
looking for more and he needs to end the year strongly after
receiving a thinly veiled warning from Ferrari president Luca di
Montezemolo that he needs to raise his game next year to have a
hope of staying at the team.
RECORD-BREAKING
Sunday will also be a big day for Bruno Senna, the third
Brazilian in action, who may be making his last appearance for
Renault and has nothing guaranteed for next year even though
Poland's Robert Kubica has delayed his return.
At the sharp end of the grid, Vettel will be chasing a
record 15th pole of the season having already equalled Nigel
Mansell's 1992 milestone of 14.
If he does it, Red Bull will stretch their team record for
most poles in a single season to 18.
The 24-year-old German cannot match Michael Schumacher's
record of 13 wins in a season after suffering his first
retirement of the year in Abu Dhabi but he will want to wrap up
a triumphant year with a 12th victory.
He faces tough opposition from a McLaren team determined to
do what Red Bull have done for the past two years and end the
campaign with at least two wins in a row.
Lewis Hamilton was triumphant in Abu Dhabi and both he and
team mate Jenson Button, tied on three wins each, have fond
memories of a circuit where they won their championships in 2008
and 2009.
Button's love of Interlagos, a dilapidated venue oozing
character and motor racing passion, remains undimmed by an
attempted armed hold up outside the circuit as he left after
qualifying last year.
Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber has one last roll of the
dice to secure his first win of the season while Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso is also battling Button to end the year as
overall runner-up.
