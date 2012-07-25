July 25 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso could
celebrate his 31st birthday by winning his 31st Grand Prix on
Sunday at the Hungaroring circuit where he chalked up his
Formula One victory nine years ago.
McLaren will hope to get the most out of their upgraded car
after Lewis Hamilton's bad luck in Germany and champions Red
Bull will want to put a troubled weekend in Hockenheim behind
them.
Alonso will go into the August break on top of the standings
whatever happens at the ageing, twisty Hungaroring, where
temperatures usually soar after the cooler races in Britain and
Germany.
Although Alonso's Ferrari is not the fastest car on the
circuit, the Spaniard has amassed 154 points, shooting 34 clear
of Red Bull's Mark Webber (120).
Webber's team mate and world champion Sebastian Vettel is a
further 10 points back in third place followed by Kimi Raikkonen
and Lewis Hamilton, who are both in the 90s.
After two wins and a second place in his last three outings,
a fourth win of the season would put Alonso well on course for a
third Formula One title to add to the ones he won as a youngster
with Renault in 2005 and 2006.
"I don't want anyone to come to Hungary better prepared than
me, physically or mentally or more motivated than me and I
always try and win this competition that runs alongside the one
on the track," Alonso said.
"I expect to go well in Budapest and there is no reason to
be pessimistic. However, I am not forgetting that Red Bull and
McLaren were quicker (at Hockenheim)."
Team principal Stefano Domenicali described it as a key race
and added: "We know we still have a lot of work to do, because
we are still not the fastest."
Reliability has become the watchword for Ferrari, who have
not had a retirement since the opening race in Australia while
Alonso has managed a top ten finish in every round. He has also
racked up 22 successive races in the points.
"We must keep concentrating to the maximum, especially on
the reliability front," Domenicali added.
Alonso became the youngest driver to win a Grand Prix when
he led from pole to win in Budapest in 2003 at the age of 22, a
record subsequently taken by Vettel in 2008 aged 21.
"It is a dream come true. I am 22 years old and I have my
first victory. I hope I have a long career with lots more
victories," Alonso said at the time.
He is not the only one who has happy memories of Budapest.
McLaren have won five of the last seven races there, two of
them with Lewis Hamilton and one with Button who was victorious
last year and also won with Honda in 2006 -- his first triumph
after years of waiting.
"We know we've got a good car and a good recent track record
there - we won in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011," team
principal Martin Whitmarsh said.
"Winning just before the shutdown is always positive because
it provides you with great momentum across the summer break."
McLaren's performance upgrades have thrust them back into
contention with Button finishing second at Hockenheim, although
Hamilton suffered the frustration of an early puncture and
eventual retirement.
Webber won in 2010 and a repeat would be timely for the
Australian after he bafflingly lacked pace at Hockenheim.
Having been penalised five places on the starting grid at
Hockenheim for an unauthorised gearbox change, Webber drove to
an uninspired eighth place finish.
Meanwhile, Vettel was stripped of his second place because
of an illegal passing manoeuvre and dropped to fifth.
"We have to be quick in all conditions and we weren't for
whatever reason," said Webber, giving the constructors
championship leaders plenty of food for thought.
